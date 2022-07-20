Swastikas scratched into sides of several cars in Berkeley investigated as hate crime

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating the vandalism of several vehicles over the weekend that had swastikas scratched into their paint as a hate crime, according to authorities.

Berkeley police said during the overnight hours of Saturday, July 16, and early in the morning of Sunday, July 17, three vehicles on the 1000 block of Monterey Avenue were vandalized by individuals who etched or scratched the anti-Semitic symbols on the car doors.

Berkeley swastika scratched on car door being investigated as a hate crime. KCBS Radio

A fourth vehicle parked in the area had a window smashed-in with a brick. No one in the area has reported seeing who committed the vandalism. The swastikas are being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone who has any information related to the case is asked to call Berkeley police at 510-981-5900.