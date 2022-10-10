Suspicious package shuts down Walnut Creek BART station

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

WALNUT CREEK -- BART's Walnut Creek station was shutdown at the height of the morning commute Monday by the discovery of a suspicious package in the parking structure.

BART officials tweeted out a warning to commuters at around 8:10 a.m. of issues at the station that daily services thousands of riders.

"There is a station closure at Walnut Creek," the tweet read. "Trains are not stopping at Walnut Creek station due to police activity."

A service alert was then sent out advising riders to seek alternate routes.

"There is a station closure at Walnut Creek station due to police activity. County Connection is providing bus service between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek stations on buses #9 and #14. For service to Walnut Creek offboard at Pleasant Hill station and board bus #9 or #14 to Walnut Creek station."

Riders can also go to nearby BART stations and board trains there. BART trains are running through the Walnut Creek station, they simply are not stopping.

Officials tweeted the focus of the activity was the station's massive parking structure.

Developing story, will be updated