Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 additional murder charges, attempted murder charge

STOCKTON — Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee now faces four additional murder charges and an attempted murder charge after prosecutors filed an amended complaint, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Two of the new murder charges relate to the shooting deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon, both in Alameda County. The other two relate to the shooting deaths of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., both in San Joaquin County.

The attempted murder charge is tied to Natasha LaTour, who was shot in Stockton on April 16, 2021, but survived.

Brownlee, 43, was previously charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30, 2022; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21, 2022; Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27, 2022.

 "The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."

Brownlee is expected to appear in court on Jan.3 for further arraignment.

