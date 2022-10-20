Stockton Serial Killer: Family members of victims share strong words at vigil

STOCKTON - From heartbreak to healing, Pia Lopez stood in front of her community to say thank you for their help in catching the man accused of killing her brother and several other people.

"Look at what we did! Look at what we did, Stockton!" she shouted.

Police found her brother, Lorenzo, gunned down on Porter Avenue last month. Lorenzo is one of the victims of the suspected Stockton serial killer.

"My brother was my everything. I'm going to never hear his laughter or his stories," said Pia.

That pain is what brought the community together Wednesday. City leaders, law enforcement, and victim advocates rallied outside city hall to show their support for the families of the victims.

"You know, I know we'll never bring the victims back; it's just something like this will help a little bit with the pain," said Lorenzo's brother, Jerry.

CBS13 talked with the only survivor, Natasha LaTour. LaTour was shot several times until she was left crawling for her life. But even after all that she has been through, LaTour says that she prays for the man.

"Honestly, I tried to hate him. I tried to hate him, but it didn't work out. God is too strong for that," said LaTour.

But the community was reminded that there's more work to be done for other Stockton murders that are still unsolved.

"I thank all of you guys, but you know what? It ain't over, it ain't over," said Pia.

Stockton has been plagued with more than 40 homicides this year, many of which are unsolved.

Police say that two people will share the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspected serial killer.