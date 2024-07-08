Suspected drunken driver crashes into San Leandro Police Department

A suspected drunken driver crashed a car into the San Leandro Police Department headquarters on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found the 34-year-old driver unresponsive inside the Lexus sedan and later arrested him after he awoke, according to San Leandro police Lt. Abe Teng.

Police suspect alcohol factored in the crash due to items found inside the vehicle and after the driver showed symptoms of being under the influence, Teng said.

The driver was booked at Santa Rita Jail after he was medically cleared at a local hospital. No other motorists or pedestrians were injured in the collision, the department said.

"Sometimes, crime finds us," the department captioned a video posted to its Facebook page depicting the aftermath of the collision.

The video shows officers inspecting the silver sedan with its front bumper detached. In another scene, black skid marks lead to a white wall adorned with the City of San Leandro seal.

Cities nationwide have had to contend with an increase in drunk driving, which has been on the rise in recent years, according to data from the National Highway Transportation Administration.

And San Leandro was ranked near the middle of road amongst California cities in regard to drunk driving by the California Office of Traffic Safety in 2021, the most recent rankings.

"Drink and drive? We'll be your ride," concludes the police department's video in large white letters.