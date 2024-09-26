Suspected child predator arrested in North Bay, weapons cache seized

MILL VALLEY -- A Mill Valley man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of multiple weapon crimes after internet child predator detectives from another county tipped off the sheriff's office.

Officers from the Roseville Police Department in Placer County carried out a four-day sting operation to catch internet child predators, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

After the operation, a detective from Roseville connected with the Marin Sheriff's Office regarding a suspect who lived in an unincorporated area of Mill Valley.

Roseville detectives requested assistance in verifying the suspect lived at the house they believed he did and with serving the arrest warrant.

Some of the firearms and ammunition seized by Marin County sheriff deputies Sept. 26, 2024. Marin County Sheriff's Office

On Thursday morning, the suspect was apprehended on his way to work, the sheriff's office said. A search of the house and vehicle of the suspect was executed and officers allegedly uncovered 11 unregistered firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

As a convicted felon, the suspect is barred from being in possession of any guns or ammunition.

According to law enforcement, one of the firearms located was an un-serialized AR-15 that had been manufactured from an 80 percent lower receiver.

The 37-year-old suspect was booked into the Marin County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an unregistered assault weapon and possession of an un-serialized firearm.

According to jail records, the suspect was also arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, arranging to meet with a minor for sex and sending harmful matter meant to seduce a minor.

The bail amount for the Roseville warrant is $500,000 and Marin County added on an additional bail amount of $50,000.