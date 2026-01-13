Suspect identified in shooting at Windsor business that injured 2

Windsor police on Tuesday said they are searching for a 19-year-old Clearlake man in connection with a shooting at a business that injured two people.

The shooting happened on Monday at Estrella's Market, located at 10351 Old Redwood Highway. Police said a man who was in the store around 5:30 p.m., went outside, returned and shot a man.

Investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ricardo Bracamonte Monjaras.

Police initially said the two people who were injured in the shooting were possibly targeted. In their update on Tuesday, police said the second victim was injured when a bullet ricocheted and hit their ankle.

The second victim was identified as a store employee; the man who was shot was not identified. Both were taken to the hospital on Monday and are expected to survive.

After the shooting, Monjaras fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office then stepped in to investigate, and police said detectives arrested Monjaras's brother and father.

Jesus Bracamonte Monjaras, 23, was arrested on suspicion of felony accessory and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed firearm. Guadalupe Bracamonte, 54, was arrested on suspicion of felony accessory. Jesus Monjaras posted a $10,000 bail, and Guadalupe Bracamonte was released on zero bail.

Investigators are still searching for Ricardo Bracamonte Monjaras and consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 707-565-2121.