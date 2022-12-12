Suspect arrested in October's fatal San Francisco Market Street stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect has been arrested in October's fatal stabbing of a man on San Francisco's Market Street.

San Francisco police said they took Christopher Redinger into custody on Dec. 8 after their investigation pointed to him as the suspect in the Oct. 11 stabbing at Market and Buchanan streets.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 8:26 p.m. that evening. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male being treated by paramedics for stab wounds. The medics transported the victim to a local hospital for life threatening injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, Redinger was identified as a suspect. He was located on the 900 block of Bryant St. and developed probable cause to arrest him.

Redinger was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for homicide and probation violation.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.