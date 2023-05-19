Suspect arrested in Oakland early morning Chinatown slaying

OAKLAND -- An arrest has been made in an April early morning homicide in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.

The Oakland Police Department said Reddick Mickle was being held in connection with the man's homicide.

The incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 10th Street on April 26th. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person injured and on the ground. When they arrived, the officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from trauma to the head.

The Oakland Fire Department and paramedic personnel arrived on the scene to provide medical attention. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has never been released

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.