Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.

The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Nhan Vinh Chi San Jose Police Department

Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.

The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.