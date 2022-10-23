San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office once the victim's identity has been confirmed and next of kin notified.

The deadly stabbing is San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If submitted information leads to an arrest, tipsters are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.