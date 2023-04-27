Suspect arrested in connection with February Santa Rosa shooting

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting last February in the area of Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road.

According to a release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, on February 17 at 11:28 p.m., police dispatch received a call from an area hospital reporting that a subject had arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Arriving officers went to the hospital and spoke with the victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was in stable condition. While at the hospital, officers located a vehicle associated with the victim and had it towed and processed for evidence.

The victim's name will not be released at this time due to the violent nature of the crime.

During their investigation, police determined the shooting may have happened near the intersection of Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa. Officers went to the intersection and found evidence consistent with a shooting. Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and possibly gang-related.

Since then, the SRPD violent crimes unit followed investigative and identified the shooting suspect in this case as 23-year-old Santa Rosa resident Brian Alvarado-Padilla.

On Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m., detectives arrested Alvarado-Padilla on the 600 Block of Summerfield Road without incident. Detectives then served a search warrant related to the shooting at a residence associated with Alvarado-Padilla on the 1000 block of Prospect Avenue.

Alvarado-Padilla was ultimately booked into Sonoma County Jail and charged with attempted murder.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and are seeking the public's assistance in the area of Montecito Avenue and Brush Creek Road with respect to any residential video cameras that might have captured the shooting.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. You can also provide information by contacting Violent Crimes Investigations detectives at (707) 543-3595.