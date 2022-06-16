Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in San Rafael earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Alan Estuardo Aceitu Perez was arrested Wednesday in Novato following the June 4 shooting that killed Erick Boliver Mendez Vasquez, a 33-year-old San Rafael resident who was found near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street.

Aceitu Perez was arrested in the 500 block of Alameda del Prado in Novato and was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000 or to send a tip online at the department's website.