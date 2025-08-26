Watch CBS News
Suspect in Antioch homicide arrested in Stockton

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
Antioch Police said a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday near the area of Cobblestone and Flagstone drives. Police said the victim, 27-year-old Richard Morello Jr., died at the scene.

Officers served a search warrant the following day at a home in Vallejo and were able to collect evidence, police said. On Tuesday, Stockton Police found and arrested the suspect in their city.

Antioch police said the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Jesus Soto of Vallejo.

Soto was arrested without incident, and officers in Stockton collected evidence that was in the vehicle, Antioch police said. 

