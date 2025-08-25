Man fatally shot in Antioch neighborhood

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Antioch late Sunday night, police said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Cobblestone Drive and Flagstone Drive near Ridgerock Drive just east of Lone Tree Way.

The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting, and when officers arrived at the location, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

The officers began administerting life-saving aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators did not provide any additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no suspect information was available. Police said no further information would be immediately released.

People with any tips or information about the shooting were asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 481-8147 or at jcox@antiochca.gov.