Survivor of deadly boat capsizing near Alcatraz recounts terrifying moments as mother, aunt remain missing

One of the survivors of Tuesday's deadly boat capsizing near Alcatraz Island is speaking publicly for the first time, describing the frantic moments she escaped the sinking vessel and the heartbreak of watching her mother disappear beneath the water.

Stephanie Gollmer, a Palo Alto nurse, survived after the 49-foot cabin cruiser Volare capsized in San Francisco Bay. But her mother, 74-year-old Carol Boisa, and her aunt, Jackie Boisa, remain missing.

The tragedy unfolded during what was meant to be a memorial boat trip for a deceased family member. Twenty people were aboard the Stockton-based vessel when it overturned about 600 yards west of Alcatraz Island. Sixteen people were rescued. One passenger, 78-year-old Clifford Boisa, died at the scene, and authorities later recovered the body of 58-year-old Tondra Miller, also known as Tondra Madruga, on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to CBS News Bay Area, Gollmer said nothing seemed out of the ordinary before disaster struck.

"Everyone was just fun, jovial, fun conversations," she said. "There was nothing amiss, nothing."

Family members had been enjoying the trip, taking in the scenery and recording videos together. One video captured Carol Boisa affectionately petting a friend's bulldog just 30 minutes before the boat capsized.

Gollmer said she and her mother had moved inside the cabin after being splashed by waves.

"Mom and I were sitting on the deck for a little bit and just enjoying the views," she said. "We got splashed a few times and then kind of decided, let's go inside."

Moments later, everything changed.

"There was one really far tilt this way, and we all went, 'Oh,' and then we all started going this way," Gollmer recalled. "Then we just realized my mom just went down. My aunt slid past me in a chair, and then realized, we're not going back."

As the boat filled with water, Gollmer escaped by diving through a cabin window. Disoriented underwater, she struggled to find the surface.

"I hit my head three or four times just trying to find the surface," she said.

When she finally emerged, she realized she was bleeding from the head. But her injuries quickly became secondary as she searched desperately for her mother.

"I started kind of watching one by one and I go, 'I don't see my mom. I don't see Mom,' " she said.

Although search efforts continue, Gollmer said she no longer believes her mother survived.

Carol Boisa spent her life caring for others, both as a mother and as an in-home caregiver. Gollmer said her mother's last known conversation was with fellow passenger Tondra Madruga, who also died, about how proud she was of her daughter.

"Shared a story of how proud she was of me being a nurse and living her dream," Gollmer said. "And I will forever hold that close."

While floating in the cold waters of San Francisco Bay, Gollmer said strangers became her lifeline.

She credited a kite surfer named Jason with helping multiple survivors stay afloat by allowing them to hold onto the handles of his board. She also thanked another man named Jeff, who brought her aboard his boat and wrapped her in blankets until rescuers arrived.

"I owe Jason and Jeff everything," Gollmer said. "If I could somehow meet you and give you a big handshake, hug, whatever you're comfortable with."

As authorities continue searching for Carol and Jackie Boisa, Gollmer is making one final request in honor of her mother.

After one of Carol Boisa's former clients died, she adopted the client's elderly cat, Miss Tina, to ensure the animal would have a home. Now, Gollmer hopes someone else will do the same.

"If there's anyone out there that would love to take in a sweet, loving little elderly cat," she said. "Please reach out and see if it's a good match."

She said finding Miss Tina a loving home would be another way to honor a woman whose life centered on caring for others.

"A lot of her favorite memories were hanging out with family," Gollmer said. "Family was everything to her."