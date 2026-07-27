San Francisco police find body floating in bay near Golden Gate Bridge

Police in San Francisco have recovered a body in the water west of the Golden Gate Bridge over the weekend.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers with the department's Marine Unit 10 responded to a report of a dead body near Point Diablo in the Marin Headlands. Officers arrived on scene and found the deceased person floating.

With the help of the San Francisco Fire Department, officers recovered the body from the water. The city's Office of Chief Medical Examiner responded and will determine the identity of the body and release the person's name after notifying next of kin.

Police did not say if the body was connected to the Volare, a Stockton-based vessel that sunk in the bay near Alcatraz Island on July 14. The vessel was carrying 20 people when it capsized.

Crews rescued 16 people from the water. One passenger, 78-year-old Clifford Boisa, died after being brought ashore. A dog aboard the vessel was also found dead.

Two days after the incident, the body of 58-year-old Tondra Miller, also known as Toindra Madruga, was recovered near Treasure Island. Two passengers remain missing and presumed dead: Jackie Boisa, Clifford Boisa's wife, and Carol Boisa, his sister.

Members of the Boisa family and friends were on a memorial boat trip around the bay to scatter the ashes of a relative who died in 2016, according to the family.