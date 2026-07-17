Wreckage of sunken boat near Alcatraz located as search continues for 2 missing passengers

The wreckage of a boat that capsized near Alcatraz Island earlier this week, leaving two people still missing, has been located on the floor of San Francisco Bay, officials announced Friday.

The San Francisco Police Department said its marine unit found the submerged 49-foot Volare using boat-mounted sonar in the area where it sank Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Department

Investigators are now using a remotely operated vehicle to assess the wreckage while officials determine whether it is safe and feasible to recover the boat.

"The SFPD is working diligently with partner agencies and evaluating recovery options to determine whether it is safe and feasible to recover the wreckage of the Volare," the department said.

The Stockton, California-based cabin cruiser capsized around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about 600 feet west of Alcatraz Island while carrying 20 people. Authorities said the group had gathered for a memorial trip to scatter the ashes of a family friend in San Francisco Bay.

Crews rescued 16 people from the water. One passenger, 78-year-old Clifford Boisa, died after being brought ashore. A dog aboard the Volare was also found dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Wednesday evening for three missing passengers.

On Thursday, San Francisco police said marine unit officers recovered the body of 58-year-old Tondra Miller of Sacramento County, also known as Tondra Madruga, after it was spotted in the water west of Treasure Island within the search area. Miller was a friend of the Boisa family and had joined the memorial trip.

Two passengers remain missing and presumed dead: Jackie Boisa, Clifford Boisa's wife, and Carol Boisa, his sister.

"SFPD will continue its investigation into the cause of the sinking vessel while continuing the recovery efforts of the remaining missing individuals," the police department said.