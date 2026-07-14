1 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, officials say

One person died and two were missing in San Francisco Bay on Tuesday after a boat with 19 people aboard sank near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of a boat fire between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said 19 people were reported to be on the boat, and that 17 people were initially rescued.

One person was declared dead after being rescued, Crispen said. Thirteen other passengers were brought safe to shore, while three were taken to a hospital. Crispen said most injuries were impact injuries from people jumping into the water.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to sink about 600 yards from Alcatraz.

"At this point we don't have a report of a fire, initially it was reported as a fire, but we don't have evidence of any of our members or PD members witnessing fire," Crispen said.

"Just to be clear, there was no reports of fire as the chief said before," Mayor Daniel Lurie added during an afternoon press briefing.

Officials have set up a family reunification center at Fort Mason, which is west of Fisherman's Wharf.

Crews have 11 vessels involved in the effort to find the two missing boaters, Crispen said. Crews will be moving east as they continue to search due to the tide, he added.

Crispen said the initial rescue also involved the Oakland Police Department's marine unit and private vessels in addition to the Coast Guard.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.