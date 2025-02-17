Watch CBS News
Surfer in distress off Fort Point rescued by San Francisco first responders

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Rescue boats from both the San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Police Department responded Monday morning to a surfer in distress off Fort Point, officials said.

While few details were initially provided, the San Francisco Fire Department first posted on social media about the rescue at around 11:19 a.m. Monday morning, saying the surfer's board had broken in half.

The post included photos showing rescue boats from both agencies in the water just outside the Golden Gate Bridge.

A subsequent post included video that showed the surfer's broken board as well as additional details. The call regarding the surfer in distress came in shortly before 11 a.m.

The surfer was safely helped to the shore with assistance of firefighters and police officers on rescue boats, rescue watercraft, and shore-deployed rescue swimmers and did not require medical attention.

