Supporters rally for Kamala Harris in her Oakland hometown

In January 2019, Kamala Harris launched her 2020 presidential campaign in Oakland. On Friday, Kamala Harris secured enough votes to become the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, hours after her supporters rallied in her hometown of Oakland.

As some put it, "Oakland is all in for Kamala."

Among the supporters at the late morning rally organized by the community group Indivisible East Bay was Oakland resident Joan Cardellino, who echoed that message.

"What I'm so ecstatic about is her honesty and her directness and her integrity," said Cardellino.

Cardellino said the presidential election is personal. She said a win for Harris will mean lower medical costs for her daughter.

"I have a daughter who has some emotional and mental health issues," said Cardellino. "Right now, I pay $200 a month for medications that she needs that aren't covered by Medicare."

She worries a Trump presidency would result in fewer safety net programs.

"My daughter was homeless for a month between living situations, which really didn't help the anxiety and depression that she was struggling with," said Cardellino.

She said she'll spend the next three months volunteering on two races: the presidential election and the California 13th Congressional District House seat.

"We want Kamala Harris to be elected and we need the House to be Democratic in order to implement these really, really critical changes," said Cardellino.

Supporters like California State Senator Nancy Skinner of District 9 encouraged more people to volunteer and make a difference.

"We have a system of checks and balances, and Trump has no respect for that. Kamala Harris believes in democracy. She believes in the rule of law. She was a prosecutor. We're going to have a prosecutor going against a felon. I go for the prosecutor," said Skinner.

Former San Francisco Assistant District Attorney Katy Miller worked for Harris. She said her former boss was always focused on serving the people.

"I think it's amazing to be able to see someone who you've known personally on the path to the White House. There's really no way to capture the feeling. It does speak to who we are as America, that people you work alongside, and work for, can ultimately ascend to such a position of power and responsibility for all of us," said Miller who is now the chief probation officer for San Francisco's Juvenile Probation Department.

As for Cardellino who's retired, she plans to clock in long hours to shape what she said will be a better future for her daughter.

"For progress, for women's rights, for housing," said Cardellino.