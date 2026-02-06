Road closures in Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose as Super Bowl LX nears

As Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots approaches, multiple road closures are in place near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and for game-related events in San Francisco and San Jose.

In San Francisco

Closures are in effect near Moscone Center, where the Super Bowl experience is taking place. Howard Street between 3rd and 4th streets is closed 24 hours. Meanwhile Mission Street between 3rd and 5th streets and 4th Street between Market and Folsom streets are closed daily from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m.

The closures around Moscone Center are in effect through Tuesday.

Other closures in San Francisco include 19th Street between 3rd and Tennessee Streets in the city's Dogpatch neighborhood for the NFL Culture Club at the Pearl through Saturday. Meanwhile, closures and detours are in place near the Palace of Fine Arts for the NFL Honors on Thursday night and the Studio 60 concerts on Friday and Saturday nights.

Near City Hall, Grove Street in front of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is closed through Monday due to a series of concerts at the venue. Additional closures on Grove next to City Hall, along with Polk Street between McAllister and Hayes streets are in place on Saturday due to a private event.

Other street closures are planned near Grace Cathedral for an event on Friday and the Taste of the NFL at The Hibernia at Jones and McAllister streets on Saturday.

In San Jose

San Carlos Street between Almaden Boulevard and Market Street in downtown will be closed in both directions through Monday. Lane closures between San Carlos and San Salvador streets are also in place. Officials said access to the Hilton Hotel and the San Jose McEnery Convention Center will be maintained.

Outside of downtown, Humboldt Street will be closed between South 7th and South 10th street for 2-4 hours through Saturday, as the Seahawks conduct practice at San Jose State University's fields.

In Santa Clara / Levi's Stadium

Tasman Drive between Calle Del Sol and Great America Parkway has been closed since Jan. 28. The road, which passes in front of the stadium, will be closed through Friday, Feb. 13.

Officials have announced multiple detours around the closure. For local traffic, drivers and cyclists can bypass the closure by using Great America Way, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, Calle De Luna and Calle Del Sol.

A regional detour is also in place, using Highways 101, 237, Montague Expressway, Lawrence Expressway and North 1st Street.

For pedestrians, sidewalk access on Tasman Drive will also be closed around the stadium. Officials suggested taking VTA Light Rail between the Great America and Lick Mill stations to get around the closure, as other pedestrian detours are significantly longer.

The San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail in front of the stadium is also closed to pedestrians and cyclists, which remains in effect through Tuesday.

On Sunday, Great America Parkway between Patrick Henry Drive and Bunker Hill Lane will also be closed.

Meanwhile, the closure on Tasman Drive on game day will be expanded to Old Ironsides Drive and Lick Mill Boulevard. Ahead of the game, pedestrian access on Tasman between Convention Center and Calle Del Sol will be limited to credentialed staff and Super Bowl ticketholders.

Additional information about the closures can be found on the Bay Area Host Committee website.