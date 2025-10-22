Super Bowl LX halftime show with Bad Bunny not being reconsidered, commissioner says

The NFL is not considering dropping Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime headline performer, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday, reaffirming a decision to put the Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist on the league's biggest stage that led to criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and some of his supporters.

Goodell addressed the Bad Bunny controversy at his news conference following the annual fall owners meeting. It is the first time he has commented on the move announced in late September that garnered worldwide attention, including an increase in streams of Bad Bunny's music, along with backlash.

"It's carefully thought through," Goodell said. "I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching."

The 31-year-old born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has been vocal in his opposition to Trump and his policies. He decided to do a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico, avoiding stops in the mainland U.S., citing concerns about the mass deportation of Latinos.

He performs in Spanish and is expected to do so at the Super Bowl.

"We're confident it's going to be a great show," Goodell said, acknowledging there could be more talent added to the lineup along with Bad Bunny. "He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is unclear if Trump plans to be there, though he has made appearing in person at major sporting events a significant part of his second term in the White House.

Trump in an interview on conservative news network Newsmax said he had "never heard of" Bad Bunny.

"I don't know who he is," Trump said. "I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

Goodell defended the decision on Wednesday, explaining it was made because of Bad Bunny's immense popularity.

"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," Goodell said. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."

Echoing what senior VP of football operations Troy Vincent said Tuesday, Goodell said there has not been much discussion about the tush push quarterback sneak since an effort to ban it narrowly failed to pass in the spring.

Vincent said the primary concern is how tough it is to officiate the maneuver that the Philadelphia Eagles have successfully executed so often. It was not on the formal agenda at this meeting, though owners did get an update on penalties and other football matters.

"It's something we will continue to monitor on all phases, just like we do every other aspect of the game," Goodell said. "We don't have any proposals to bring it back up. It wouldn't surprise me if something does evolve. But it's not something we're really focused on during the season."

Asked about replay reviews and the length of time they are taking, Goodell said game times are actually down through the first seven weeks compared to last season, despite a surge in kick returns after an adjustment was made to the so-called dynamic kickoff.

"That's quite remarkable when you add the number of kickoffs," Goodell said. "You're going to get more fouls. You're going to get different sets of fouls. You're going to have a little bit (more) length of the game."

Goodell said he had breakfast with interim Players Association executive director David White before one of the league's international games this season but expects any talk about a move to an 18-game regular season and other collective bargaining discussions to wait until the union chooses its long-term leader.

The current CBA runs through the 2031 league year. White told The Associated Press last month that an 18-game season was not inevitable.

"The negotiations will be a lot more than just simply the 18 and two (exhibition games)," Goodell said. "There are a lot of issues that we are going to raise and I'm certain that the players will raise, and that's what it should be. That's what collective bargaining is all about. They're going to need time to make sure that they're prepared, that they're ready for the negotiations (and) they have their priorities straight, and then we can begin negotiations."

Goodell said work is being done to choose sites for the Super Bowl to cap the 2028 and '29 seasons and expects an announcement on those next year.