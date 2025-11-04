NFL announces venues in San Francisco, South Bay for Super Bowl LX events

The National Football League and Bay Area Host Committee announced a list of official events in the San Francisco Bay Area in the week leading up to Super Bowl LX in February, culminating with the game at Levi's Stadium.

"As we return to the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX, a decade after Super Bowl 50, we're fully embracing the region's unique energy and building something that feels true to the Bay," Peter O'Reilly, the league's executive vice president of club business, major events and international, said in a statement Monday.

Zaileen Janmohamed, the president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee said, "The Bay Area is made up of distinct, diverse communities across multiple counties, so we're excited to have Super Bowl LX as a moment to showcase the full identity of the region."

On Monday, Feb. 2, festivities are set to begin in the South Bay, with Super Bowl Opening Night being held at the San Jose Convention Center. Both teams will make their only public appearances before the game and fans will have the opportunity to hear from players and coaches.

For the rest of the week, many of the events will be held in San Francisco, with much of the action taking place in and around the Moscone Center.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place at Moscone South, with AFC and NFC all-stars facing off in a flag football game.

Moscone Center is also hosting the Super Bowl Experience, a family-friendly event featuring interactive games, opportunities to meet current and former players for autographs, along with displays of the Lombardi Trophy and all Super Bowl rings to date. The experience runs from Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the Palace of Fine Arts will host the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 5, the league's annual ceremony in which the Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year and other major awards are handed out.

On Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7, the landmark theatre will host the "Studio 60 concert series", with Grammy-Award musician Sting headlining the opening night. Additional performers have not yet been announced.

The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is also hosting a concert series from Feb. 5 through Feb. 7, with Chris Stapleton and Sierra Ferrell headlining the finale. The league said additional performers would be announced at a later date.

A full listing of official events leading up to the game, along with ticket information, can be found on the league website.

Super Bowl LX is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, Feb. 9, with Bad Bunny as the halftime performer.