Sunol Glen School grounds flooded by Alameda Creek

SUNOL -- The grounds at the Sunol Glen School on Friday were still impacted by water and mud from flooding after the first round of intense storms this week.

Crews were working hard to clean the campus and prepare for this weekend's upcoming storm.

Some areas of the school were buried under about a foot of mud.

Sunol school flooding CBS

"It was like a raging river coursing through the campus," said Sunol Glen School superintendent and principal . "The Sinbad Creek had risen to the extent it crossed the barriers over there and flooded our campus."

The storm impacted fences, play areas and the back of the school, where a great deal of damage was done.

"There are three portable classrooms that are located out back, and they had actually moved one-to-two feet off of their foundation," said Barnes. "There are five shipping containers that had all been tossed around and one of them was wedged up against the main building back there."

Inside one of those containers houses the Sunol Repertory theatre's costumes and equipment. The group uses the school's theater to put on plays and raises funds for the student's art and theater department.

"Everybody was concerned because the water was enough for the debris to push it enough across the schoolyard," said Patricia Balch, a member of the Sunol Repertory Theatre. "We were sure it was full of mud, but it was only a couple of feet in."

Barnes says the community has been helping the school recover. They are collecting donations to replace the damaged furniture, school equipment, and art supplies.

"We did have a moisture survey conducted and every single classroom did get the greenlight and staff are able to occupy those classrooms," Barnes said. "The last thing we wanted to be safe about is our sewer system because we wanted to make sure that was not compromised with that flood of water."

The school has received all clear with the sewage system. As of Friday, they are set to resume classes back on campus Monday. However, if the weekend's storm causes more damage, students could return to online learning next week.