Man found critically injured on sidewalk in Sunnyvale over 4th of July weekend, police seek info

Authorities in Sunnyvale are seeking information from the public after a critically injured man was found on a sidewalk near the city's downtown over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of Sunnyvale Avenue and East Evelyn Avenue shortly after 6:35 a.m., following reports of an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. Officers located the man, who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said Monday that he remains in critical condition.

According to officers, the victim is believed to be in his 50s. Additional details about the victim were not immediately available.

Officers said they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have information is asked to contact Detective G. Limon of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.