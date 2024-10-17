Students at Pleasanton school rally to increase voter registration among youth

A study from Statista found that just 49% of Americans aged 18-to-24 were registered to vote in the 2022 mid-term elections. That's compared to nearly 78% of U.S. citizens age 65-to-74.

Students at one high school in Pleasanton are trying to change that trend. A recent rally held at Foothill High School aimed to show students how to register and pre-register to vote.

One by one these students filed into the Foothill High gymnasium. They all share one thing in common.

"Every single one of them is going to be a first-time voter," said Foothill High student Shivansh Bansal. It was his idea to host a voter registration rally for his fellow classmates.

"My passion comes from giving people a voice," said Bansal.

And the tools needed to have a voice were provided at this rally. Trained and certified volunteers handed out voter registration forms and showed students how to fill them out. There was even a PowerPoint explaining the voting process.

"I think it is important to vote, because we are so young and I think it's good that at such a young age we are able to voice our opinions," said 16-year-old student Ella Tian.

Bansal won't be able to vote in this election, but his goal is to increase the youth vote.

"The only way to bridge the bipartisan divide is by having an educated populace who is willing to cooperate. It is that idea of bridging that gap to give everyone a voice," he said.

Noah will turn 18 just days before the Presidential election. He says he will be voting.

"To me, to be able to vote feels like a freedom and right, " said Noah.

"If they are involved in civic engagement now as a young 16 and 17, they are more likely to become lifelong voters," said Julia Reyes with the League of Women Voters.

"I think this is a great way to get them excited and engaged and being an active participant in our democracy," said Patrick Gannon, who is coordinator of Pleasanton School District Communications and Community Engagement.

Bansal said the rally exceeded his expectations.

"It was unreal and an experience to see them there. There are a lot of things we can improve on next time," said Bansal. "This was kind of magical and I am so excited. It is remarkable we could make this happen. All they have to do is click click click and send it back and they are done."