Power restored to about 110,000 San Francisco customers after widespread outage

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian
About 21,000 San Francisco PG&E customers were still without power Sunday morning after a massive power outage left about a third of the city in the dark on Saturday.

In an update Sunday morning, PG&E said it had restored power to 110,000 customers, and about 21,000 were still in the dark.

Those without power were in the Presidio, Richmond District, Golden Gate Park and small areas within Downtown.

According to the utility company, there was a fire at one of their substations, and it cause "significant and extensive" damage.

"The repairs and safe restoration will be complex," PG&E said. "We have mobilized additional engineers and electricians."

There was no estimated time for when power would be fully restored, PG&E said. 

Waymo suspends service

The autonomous driving technology company suspended its robotaxi services during the power outage.

"We have temporarily suspended our ride-hailing services given the broad power outage in San Francisco. We are focused on keeping our riders safe and ensuring emergency personnel have the clear access they need to do their work," Waymo said.

