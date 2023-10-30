Stolen vehicle chase ends in lockdown at Burlingame hospital; 4 arrested

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office arrested four people early Monday morning after a car chase led to a lockdown at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame.

Officials said the incident began just before 3 a.m. when law enforcement was informed about a stolen Jeep that may have been connected to a series of auto burglaries.

Deputies were able to quickly find the vehicle after license plate readers in Millbrae spotted the Jeep entering city limits around 3:40 a.m. The driver of the Jeep then tried to flee and had three of the vehicle's tires popped by spike strips.

The driver continued to flee but stopped near the entrance of the Peninsula Hospital after the tires fell off the rims. Deputies immediately arrested two people while the others ran toward a nearby parking structure, prompting a lockdown.

They were soon arrested as San Bruno police used a drone to find the remaining suspects.

The sheriff's office identified the suspects as 19-year-olds James Alexander Torres and Ruben Chavez Ramirez, and 20-year-old Jesus Cordova Perez, all of whom are from San Jose.

A 17-year-old suspect from San Jose was arrested as well.

They were booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and stolen property and evading.