Steve Kerr signs new 2-year contract to remain Golden State Warriors coach

Steve Kerr has signed his new two-year contract to remain coach of the Golden State Warriors.

The team made the announcement Tuesday after Kerr reached agreement on a deal last weekend.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue coaching this team," Kerr said in a statement. "This organization has meant so much to me for the last 12 years — from ownership to our players, our staff and our fans — and it's an incredible privilege to be a part of something so special. I'm excited to keep competing with this group."

The Warriors missed the playoffs for the second time in three years, earning the 10th seed in the Western Conference and eventually losing at Phoenix in the play-in tournament last month.

Kerr's 12-year coaching run with the franchise has included eight playoff appearances — four championships and six NBA Finals appearances alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, including five straight from 2015-19. Kerr shared an embrace with those two stars near the end of the loss in Phoenix, saying afterward he knew it could be their final time together.

The 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year, Kerr has a career record of 604-353 and a 104-48 playoff mark, with Golden State winning its last championship in 2022.

"We're thrilled that Steve's tenure with the Warriors will continue," general manager Mike Dunleavy said. "His impact on our franchise has been enormous, well beyond the championships and incredible on-court success. The character and leadership that he exudes each day helps set the tone for what we hope our franchise represents both now and in the future."

The Warriors were 37-45 this season while dealing with numerous injuries down the stretch. That was after they lost Jimmy Butler to a season-ending knee injury in January and endured Curry's 27-game absence with a right knee injury of his own. Moses Moody also was sidelined by a left knee injury in March that required surgery.