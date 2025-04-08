Stern Grove Festival announces 2025 lineup featuring Diana Ross, Pointer Sisters, Michael Franti

Organizers with the Stern Grove Festival have announced the full schedule of summer 2025 free concerts including Motown legend Diana Ross, iconic Bay Area musicians The Pointer Sisters and more.

On Tuesday, the festival announced the lineup for the 88th annual edition of the festival, which begins on Sunday, June 15. The concert series concludes with its Big Picnic Weekend featuring reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley on Saturday, August 16 and Diana Ross on Sunday, August 17.

"We're doing everything we can to preserve this incredible San Francisco tradition," said Bob Fielder, the festival's executive director. "In a world where most concerts are very costly, this is one of the last remaining places where music is free, accessible, and truly for everyone. It's remained that way for 88 years and the only way we can do it is from the support of our amazing community."

Stern Grove 2025 Lineup

June 15: The California Honeydrops + The Dip

June 22: Channel Tres + ASTU

June 29: Sleater-Kinney + Destroy Boys

July 6: San Francisco Symphony with Special Guest Taimane

July 13: Phantogram + Ha Vay

July 20: Girl Talk + Chromeo

July 27: Orville Peck + Jaime Wyatt

August 3: Michael Franti & Spearhead + Black London

August 10: The Pointer Sisters + Lyrics Born

August 16: Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley & Stephen Marley (Big Picnic Weekend Day 1)

August 17: Diana Ross (Big Picnic Weekend Day 2)

New Ticketing System

With demand far exceeding the 10,000 person capacity of the grove, the festival is implementing a new lottery system for tickets this year.

Under the new system, the lottery opens up six weeks before a show and people interested in attending have one week to enter. Those who have won a spot will have one week to claim tickets, with additional ticket releases possible 4-5 weeks before each show.

An additional 1,000 tickets will be available through "Community Box Offices" located throughout San Francisco the day before each concert, first come, first serve. Additional details about the box offices will be released in May.

Other ways to get tickets include volunteering with the festival, ticket giveaways from community partners and sponsors, along with table reservations.

Additional information about the festival and tickets can be found on the Stern Grove Festival website.