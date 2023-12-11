Exchange student allegedly breaks into Steph Curry's Atherton home; arrest warrant issued

ATHERTON – An arrest warrant has been issued for an exchange student from China who is accused of breaking into Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's home in San Mateo County, prosecutors said.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office said 18-year-old Sheng Gao was scheduled to appear in Redwood City misdemeanor court on Thursday for his arraignment. Gao failed to appear in court and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, with bail on the warrant set at $500.

According to prosecutors, Gao took a bus from his Cupertino home on October 15 to Atherton to search for the home of the four-time NBA champion, nine-time All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, allegedly for an autograph.

When he arrived in the wealthy Peninsula enclave, Gao spoke to a woman who pointed out Curry's residence. Around 5:50 p.m., prosecutors said he walked up to the gate, pushed buttons on the intercom and the gate opened.

Gao then walked onto the property, according to the DA's office. The suspect was soon confronted by a nanny who demanded to know what he was doing at the home, he responded that he wanted Curry's "signature."

According to the Palo Alto Daily Post, who first reported about the break-in, the nanny saw Gao on a surveillance camera and confronted him when he entered the living room.

The man left the property and the nanny called police. He was later detained by authorities after he was spotted walking on El Camino Real and was cited, prosecutors said.

At the time of the incident, Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry were not at home but the couple's children were, according to prosecutors. No items were taken from the home.