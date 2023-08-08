Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch: Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage at Chase Center concert

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/8/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/8/23 10:36

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry brought another crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco to its feet, this time not on the basketball court, but on stage with the rock band Paramore.

The four-time NBA champion punctuated his surprise appearance at Monday night's concert by belting out lyrics to the band's 2007 smash hit, "Misery Business."

Frontwoman Hayley Williams told the crowd Curry and the band from Tennessee go back a few years.

Williams told the crowd, "From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, alright?"

STEPH CURRY joins Paramore for Misery Business at Chase Center in San Francisco. by mikedefault27 on YouTube

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.