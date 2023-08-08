Watch: Steph Curry joins Paramore on stage at Chase Center concert

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry brought another crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco to its feet, this time not on the basketball court, but on stage with the rock band Paramore.

The four-time NBA champion punctuated his surprise appearance at Monday night's concert by belting out lyrics to the band's 2007 smash hit, "Misery Business."

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage



Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

Frontwoman Hayley Williams told the crowd Curry and the band from Tennessee go back a few years.

Williams told the crowd, "From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, alright?"