Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry aim to raise $50 million for Oakland schools through their charity

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, a New York Times best-selling author, are stepping up their efforts to support kids in the Oakland Unified School District. The couple, founders of the charity "Eat. Learn. Play.," aim to raise $50 million for the schools over the next three years.

The Currys said they are determined to provide quality meals, safe play areas and access to books for every child, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

"These kids deserve an opportunity to achieve their full potential, especially those from the Black and Brown communities," Steph Curry told CBS News.

"It's the fact that these are three very simple things in life that every child should have access to, and so when you're not afforded these things, it's like, how can I even dream?" Ayesha Curry said.

Launched in 2019, "Eat. Learn. Play." has already had a significant imprint on Oakland, the city where the Warriors played for 47 years, winning three NBA titles before moving across the bay to San Francisco in 2019. The team has maintained its connections to Oakland and the Currys' charity has distributed 25 million meals, revitalized 12 play areas and invested $6 million in literacy programs.

The initiatives involve kids directly, giving them input on playground designs and organizing events like fun runs and ballpark trips.

They recognize the significance of playgrounds and their profound influence on a child's life.

"I mean, that's where you met most of your friends, build confidence and the sense of community," Steph Curry said.

The couple covers all of the charity's operating costs, ensuring that every dollar raised goes back into the community.

A recent golf tournament fundraiser, sponsored by software firm Workday, raised over $2 million, contributing significantly to their mission.

Aneel Bhursi, co-founder of Workday, said, "I've been to a couple of the playground builds with Steph. It's incredible. We're all kind of in tears, and joyous at the same time because we see what's possible."

The Currys hope their charity will last beyond Steph Curry's playing days and become "a lifelong project."

In addition to their charity work, Steph Curry has been the subject of the documentary "Underrated," which offers an intimate look at his journey from an undersized kid with a strong work ethic to becoming an NBA champion, renowned for his incredible shooting skills.

The documentary also showcases the Curry family's personal moments and highlights their love and support for each other. Some of the sweetest moments show Curry as a family man, shining a light on the loves of his life.

In their interview with CBS News, Steph and Ayesha laughed about who made the first moves.

"I told her I would be in the area and she reached out to me and gave me her number, and that's how I remember it," Steph Curry said.

"I guess I gave you my number, but you reached out initially — bottom line," said Ayesha Curry.

"We were two young people, ready for love," Steph Curry said, laughing.