Star soprano returns to opera program as director

World-renowned operatic soprano Patricia Racette has returned to her alma mater, the Merola Opera Program, where she's mentoring young artists this season.

Directing productions such as Don Giovanni, Racette says returning to San Francisco means the world to her.

"It's like coming home. This is my artistic home. This is the place that launched me and my very young career. And you know, 35 years later, I'm back here, in my third chapter now, as I call it, directing," she said.

Remembering how crucial encouragement was during her training, she aims to provide authentic support to the next generation of opera artists.

"Seeing them take it on, grow, and make it their own-there's just nothing quite like it. It's really an honor, a privilege. It's just inspiring."

The Merola Opera Program is one of the oldest performance programs in San Francisco, and artist Lydia Grindatto says receiving mentorship from Patricia is a gift.

"Working with Pat is, first of all, a lot of fun. It's also a huge honor for me because she's a soprano of great artistic renown," Grindatto said.

Her renown - and the program's reputation - keep executive director Sean Waugh constantly motivated to support the art of opera and the next generation of artists pursuing it.

"Merola as a program has been transformative in so many people's lives," Waugh said.

Merola prides itself on being an entry point to the world of opera.

"Merola is a great space for folks who are both familiar with opera and those who are curious about it. We provide a really easy access point to see a production or performance," Waugh said.

The program is currently preparing for their grand finale performance. While Racette spends time mentoring the young artists, she herself learns new things from her pupils regularly.

"When I'm working with these young artists, I go, 'I never thought of approaching it quite like that.' And so, as long as you are doing this, you are a student of this art form. It's just endlessly, endlessly rich."