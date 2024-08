Star soprano Patricia Racette returns to Merola Opera Program as director Soprano Patricia Racette has returned to S.F.'s Merola Opera Program, which helped launch her to stardom and where she is now mentoring up-and-coming artists. Loureen Ayyoub reports. (8-9-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv