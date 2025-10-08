Stanford football program receives $50M gift from former player Bradford Freeman

Stanford football has received a $50 million gift from former player Bradford Freeman, the school announced Wednesday, a boost to a program seeking a turnaround under general manager Andrew Luck.

Among other things, the donation will cover five new football scholarships and help with name, image and likeness payments.

"With Brad's incredible gift, we are positioned to win on the field and build a bridge to a sustainable future for Stanford football," Luck said in a statement. "The ability to support our players through new scholarships and institutional NIL will reinforce Stanford as the preeminent place in the country to be a football scholar-athlete."

Freeman, a 1964 graduate, attended Stanford on a football scholarship and has remained involved with the university ever since.

In 1983, Freeman and fellow alum Ron Spogli co-founded private equity investment firm Freeman Spogli & Co. In 1988, Freeman endowed the head football coaching position. Freeman was on the university's Board of Trustees for 10 years starting in 1995. In 2005, he and Spogli jointly committed $50 million to endow the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Stanford President Jonathan Levin said the latest donation will help beyond football.

"This is a game-changing gift for Stanford," Levin said in a statement. "It will help us to recruit top talent and compete at the highest level. Brad's generosity and commitment to football will benefit our entire athletics department, as excellence in football will support success across all 36 varsity sports."

The Cardinal finished 3-9 in each of the past four football seasons. They are 2-3 this season under interim coach Frank Reich.

Stanford visits SMU (3-2) on Saturday.