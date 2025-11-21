Stanford linebacker Hunter Barth seeks Big Game bragging rights after 4 years at Cal

The 128th Big Game, played at Stanford, will be the fifth for linebacker Hunter Barth, and the first after switching sides.

The former California Golden Bear had bragging rights for the first four, but lost those at the beginning of the season.

"It would be nice to go 5-0 in the Big Game," Barth told us this week. "Not just for me, but I want to do it for my new teammates."

Barth will don a Cardinal jersey in this year's game after the Arizona native spent four years in Berkeley before he transferred to Stanford for one more year of college football.

"I want to bring the axe to Stanford," he said. "I've really formed a brotherhood and a bond, I want to do it for them."

Barth has seen significant playing time in the last two games in the rivalry. He racked up a combined 11 tackles and a forced fumble in 2023 and 2024.

"It's definitely going to feel weird," Barth said about playing his former team. "This past season, I became accustomed to being a Stanford Cardinal, and I feel like I'm right where I belong."

Tank Williams, a Stanford Football Hall of Famer and current quality control analyst, went 4-0 in the Big Game. He's excited to see what the Barth can bring to his side of the rivalry.

"It's always a huge game for us, there's a healthy rivalry between Stanford and Cal," he said. "I know who he's fighting for on Saturday and will give it his all."

Williams had a game-clinching interception in the 1999 Big Game, which sent Stanford to the Rose Bowl. While no postseason play is on the line, he still has high expectations for Barth in this game.

"Hopefully he'll make a splash play or two to help win us the game."

Barth's collegiate football career will end at the conclusion of the season. Notre Dame is still left on the schedule, but this rivalry game feels like the big one for the Cardinal.

"It's kind of movie-like," he said of the Big Game. "Both these fan bases clashing in the stands, and you know both teams out there are scratching and clawing for even an inch to get an advantage on the field."