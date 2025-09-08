Hindu temple in Dublin robbed of $34,000 in cash, jewelry

Police in Dublin were looking for the person or persons responsible for a burglary at a Hindu temple on Sunday.

The burglary happened at about 4:40 a.m. at Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple, located on Village Parkway between Amador Valley Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

The Dublin Police Department said in a press release that about $34,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen in the burglary.

There were no other details provided about the burglary, and police said there was no evidence to indicate the burglary was motivated by prejudice on the basis of religion.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.