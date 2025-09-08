Watch CBS News
Crime

Hindu temple in Dublin robbed of $34,000 in cash, jewelry

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Police in Dublin were looking for the person or persons responsible for a burglary at a Hindu temple on Sunday.

The burglary happened at about 4:40 a.m. at Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple, located on Village Parkway between Amador Valley Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

The Dublin Police Department said in a press release that about $34,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen in the burglary.

There were no other details provided about the burglary, and police said there was no evidence to indicate the burglary was motivated by prejudice on the basis of religion.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to contact Dublin Police Services at (925) 833-6670.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue