Spare the Air alert issued for Wednesday due to smog, heat

OAKLAND -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday because of a forecast of unhealthy smog levels in the region.

High inland temperatures and light winds are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, according to the air district. Smoke from fires near the California-Oregon border may also contribute to the bad air quality.

The Spare the Air alert is the sixth issued for smog this year, air district officials said, noting that smog can cause medical issues like throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, and is particularly harmful to young children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

There have been multiple air quality advisories issued over the last ten days due to smoke from the Smith River Complex fire near the California-Oregon border and other fires in Northern California.

People can check the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting http://baaqmd.gov/highs or at https://fire.airnow.gov/.

People can find out when an alert is in effect by registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.