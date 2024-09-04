2 arrested in shooting at South San Jose car show

Two men were arrested last week in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at an unsanctioned car show in South San Jose in July, police said.

According to officers, the shooting took place in the area of Monterey Road and Southside Drive on the night of July 20. Two men were injured in the shooting, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight broke out between two groups prior to the shooting.

Police said one of the suspects, who was unrelated to the fight, produced a handgun and began shooting into the air. He then shot one of the victims.

Investigators were able to identify the primary suspect and a secondary suspect in the shooting. Arrest warrants were obtained.

Damian Flores (left) and Nicholas Perez are suspects in a shooting that wounded two people in South San Jose on July 20, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Police located and arrested the primary suspect, identified as 26-year-old Damian Flores of Union City, in San Jose on Aug. 28. The secondary suspect, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Perez, was arrested in Campbell.

Flores was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, while Perez was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder.

According to jail records, Flores and Perez are being held without bail. Perez's next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 9.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gaarde of the department's Assaults Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.