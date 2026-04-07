South San Francisco police arrest man suspected of shooting into apartment building

South San Francisco police said officers arrested a man suspected of shooting into an apartment complex on April 1.

The shooting happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of Susie Way. According to police, the suspect had been in a dispute with one of the residents the day before and then returned to the area just after 2 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Adan Alvarado Tafolla, 21, of Bay Point. Tafolla, police said, is suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and then shooting into the building.

No one was injured, but there were 10 people inside the building at the time, including a child.

Police said Tafolla left the area before officers arrived, but that his vehicle was located by surveillance cameras in the East Bay.

"Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Air Support tracked the suspects as they attempted to evade detection, meeting with others, switching vehicles, and hiding at a rural property," South San Francisco police said.

He was arrested in Brentwood, and police said they found evidence connected to the shooting.

Tafollar was then booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and burglary.