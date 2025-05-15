Police fatally shoot man with replica gun in South San Francisco

An investigation is underway after police officers fatally shot a man during a confrontation in South San Francisco Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Oyster Point Boulevard. Callers told police that a man in his 40s was yelling obscenities and attempting to force entry into a public restroom with a metal object.

When police arrived, the man was seen attempting to break into the restroom. As officers tried to make contact, police said he refused to identify himself and fled on foot with "what appeared to be a firearm in his hand."

Officers followed the suspect along a trail, which had a high amount of pedestrian traffic at the time.

Additional officers from multiple agencies were also called to the scene.

Police said officers attempted to subdue the man with less-lethal force, which proved to be ineffective. The suspect then pointed the object in his hand at officers.

Describing the man's action as an "imminent threat", two South San Francisco police officers and an officer from the San Bruno Police Department opened fire and shot the man.

Following the shooting, medical personnel who were nearby responded. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a subesequent investigation by police, the object in his possession was a replica firearm.

The man's identity has not been released. No other injuries were reported among officers or members of the public.

Authorities remained on the scene early Thursday as the investigation continues.

In a statement, police said all three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per protocols. The California Department of Justice is investigating, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506.

Wednesday's shooting is the second fatal shooting involving South San Francisco officers in less than a month. On April 28, officers shot and killed 60-year-old Brian Joseph Montana following a shootout on Arroyo Drive.