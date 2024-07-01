South Bay residents, fire crews bracing for high temperatures

The heat is on in the South Bay with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees over the next few days, and people are already finding creative ways to beat the high temperatures.

Some people are beating the heat with a splash through the fountains in downtown San Jose

"It's always nice and cool in the water, and you know we've got shade over here under the trees too," said Javier Cascaneda.

Families flocked to the fountains Monday as temperatures hit the 90s.

And this is just the beginning, the heat is expected to top 100 degrees over the next few days.

"I have a pool at my apartment so probably swim there. We'll maybe go to the beach," said Jeneva Alvarez and Luis Ponce.

That seemed to be a common theme, many people told KPIX they're already making plans to head out of town towards someplace a little cooler.

"Go to the Ocean. Yeah, Half Moon Bay or maybe Santa Cruz," said Paul Padilla and Jennifer Liu.

But while some are escaping to cooler temperatures, first responders back are preparing for what could be a dangerous combination, a heat wave and the Fourth of July.

San Jose Police posted on social media reminding people that all fireworks are illegal in the city and can be very dangerous in conditions like this.

People said they understand that but still expect to see some people breaking the rules.

"I feel like there's always more fireworks every year and just about the same amount of fires. But there's not much that I think is going to change honestly. It's just going to be keep on going unless we get more rain hopefully," said Javier Cascaneda

Of course, the hope, especially in conditions like the ones expected this week, is that people will be extra careful celebrating the holiday this year.