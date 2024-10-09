South Bay couple promotes stroke rehabilitation with nonprofit, annual golf challenge

Stroke survivor and her husband provide support through their nonprofit

Stroke survivor and her husband provide support through their nonprofit

Nearly 800,000 suffer a stroke every year in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control. While rehabilitation is often a difficult road, a South Bay couple is providing local patients some valuable support.

Deb and Bob Shaw embrace stroke survivors and their families at a unique event where participants can golf from their wheelchair.

Hundred of people learn how to balance life in ways many never imagined possible after a stroke thanks to the couple's Golf 4 Life gathering.

"So we're trying to create those venues where people can get out of the house and do things in an environment that's safe," said Bob.

"You can do more, but you have to have that open mind to believe in yourself, to fight back," added Deb, who herself suffered three strokes several years ago that left her with mobility challenges.

She has persevered through therapy and her "three P's" - patience, positivity and practice.

Plus a fourth P -- her pillar of strength -- Bob, her husband of 36 years.

"When she had that first stroke, you never get a lesson that what to do. So we had a simple philosophy: We're going to try everything, as long as it's safe," he explained.

The Shaws realized they could help other stroke survivors. So the couple shifted from the world of technology start-ups to begin their own Los Gatos-based nonprofit, Champion the Challenges, in 2020.

Besides in-person events, they've reached tens of thousands of people nationwide sharing informational booklets and Deb's inspirational journey.

"That gives them hope, strength, courage. You have to champion the challenges of life after a stroke," she said.

At the nonprofit's biggest gathering, Golf 4 Life: Balancing Life After Stroke, people learn about everything from canine companions to music therapy.

The 4th annual event at Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose is a place to encourage and be encouraged.

"They're a huge inspiration to me," said 18-year-old Mariah Fisher, who suffered a stroke six years ago triggered by a rare brain disease. She's thankful she can now inspire others with her own story.

"I've been meeting a lot of people, and that really helps me too, because, you know, community," Fisher said.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Naz Motayar says Deb and Bob have created a community of hope.

"That's what Deb and Bob have done. They make healing possible for so many people," Dr. Motayar said. "It's really beyond magical."

So for helping people set a course for living their best lives after a stroke, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Deb and Bob Shaw.