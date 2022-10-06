Sonoma County's Max Thieriot brings real life wildfire experience to 'Fire Country'

'Fire Country' star Max Thieriot grew up in Sonoma County and is familiar with devastating wildfires

'Fire Country' star Max Thieriot grew up in Sonoma County and is familiar with devastating wildfires

'Fire Country' star Max Thieriot grew up in Sonoma County and is familiar with devastating wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Thieriot doesn't have to stretch too far in his role on CBS' 'Fire Country' -- he grew up Northern California wildfire country.

In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Tubbs Fire, Thieriot's family winery held a fundraiser for the victims.

"It felt timely," Thieriot, who is also the executive producer, told KPIX. "What we've been going through in this state -- it's no longer fire season. It's kind of become year round."

Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began.

Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire, on the series premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series also stars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

REGULAR CAST:

Max Thieriot (Bode) Billy Burke (Vince) Kevin Alejandro (Manny) Diane Farr (Sharon) Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) Jordan Calloway (Jake) Jules Latimer (Eve)





GUEST CAST:

Marcelo Arroyo (Julio) Michelle Choi-Lee (Ana) W. Tre Davis (Freddy) Aleita Northey (Lindsey) Ty Olsson (Cory) Kaylah Zander (Aydan)

STORY BY: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and Max Thieriot

TELEPLAY BY: Joan Rater and Tony Phelan





DIRECTED BY: James Strong

GENRE: Drama

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.