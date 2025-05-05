Sonoma County Superior Court starts using chatbots

There is a new way to get answers from the Sonoma County Superior Court. The county has started using chatbots to answer questions about civil cases, small claims court, and traffic infractions.

According to court officials the new chatbots will increase accessibility because they are available online 24 hours a day. This means people won't have to wait until the court opens to find information on their case.

The new chatbots are part of the California state judicial branch's Virtual Customer Service Center.

According to the California court system the bots are not designed to give legal advice and the questions people ask the bots are not confidential.