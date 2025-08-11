Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy kills mother of his 3 children in murder-suicide

A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed the mother of his three children on Sunday before fatally shooting himself during a standoff, Santa Rosa Police said on Monday.

Off-duty deputy Jeremy Lyle, 44, allegedly killed his former partner around 7 p.m. while she was at home, Santa Rosa police said. He then knocked on a neighbor's door in the same apartment complex, handed the resident a baby and told them the child's mother was hurt, police said.

The neighbor called 911, and when officers arrived at the Quigg Drive apartment complex, they found a woman unresponsive on her living room couch. Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Mari Bonnici.

Bonnici was a mother of three and a detention specialist with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, police said. The infant given to the neighbor and twin toddlers found in a back bedroom are believed to be Bonnici and Lyle's children, police said.

They were not injured and are in the care of family.

Lyle left the scene after giving the baby to a neighbor, and while searching for him, police learned he was an off-duty deputy, police said. He was found just after 7:30 p.m., parked in the Sonoma County Coroner's Office lot.

Lyle was spotted standing on the bed of his truck and got into a standoff with officers and deputies until around 2 a.m. when he fatally shot himself, police said.

Police said Lyle and Bonnici had been in a domestic partnership but were separated at the time.

The killings mark the city's third murder-suicide in 2025 and its ninth homicide, according to police.