Students at 2 Sonoma County schools safe after threat prompts lockdown

Students at two schools in western Sonoma County have been reunited with their families Monday after threats to the campuses prompted a lockdown earlier in the day.

According to the Sonoma County Office of Education, Harmony Elementary and Salmon Creek School were placed into lockdown around 9:30 a.m. The schools, which serve about 220 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, are located on the same campus in the town of Occidental.

Sheriff's deputies said the lockdown was prompted after determining that a threat, which was made by the father of a student, was credible.

"This morning about nine o'clock, we received information that there was a threat to one of the schools," said Sgt. Juan Valencia, the public information officer for the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. He confirmed the threat was directed at Harmony Elementary, but all three school campuses were evacuated as a precaution.

Valencia said the threat said "he [the father] was going to show up after school with a weapon and to make sure that the sheriff's deputies were there."

Sheriff's detectives are currently searching for the man in question, he said.

Officials said Monday that students had returned to their families by 1 p.m. Classes are expected to resume at both schools on Tuesday.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.