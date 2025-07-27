Body recovered in search for man who went missing in Russian River after using rope swing

The body believed to be that of a man who was reported to be using a rope swing to jump into the Russian River on Saturday was recovered, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies and fire crews responded to the Hacienda Bridge in Forest Hills for a reported drowning. Deputies said a man was seen using a rope swing to jump into the water but he didn't resurface.

Deputies said the incident shifted to a recovery operation Saturday evening.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the body they believe to be the missing man was found in the Russian River around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

His identification has not been released at this time.

The Sonoma County Fire District, Graton Fire, Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and Napa County Sheriff's Office marine unit responded to the scene.